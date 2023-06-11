‘Lack of ordering’ - Mainfreight’s freak fortunes finding a floor

Mainfreight managing director Don Braid says he hopes to capture as much pandemic boom revenue as possible. Photo / Supplied

Mainfreight managing director Don Braid says he hopes to capture as much pandemic boom revenue as possible. Photo / Supplied

Supply chain chaos has pushed global logistics company Mainfreight’s annual revenue above $5.5 billion, but those fortunes could falter as freight volumes decline.

“Part of that is about, I think, de-stocking and a lack of ordering, by importers, retailers,” Mainfreight managing director Don Braid told Markets with Madison.

“We’re just being cautious as we proceed through this next 12 months or so.”

Freight volumes increased markedly during the pandemic, and demand pushed up sea freight prices on some international routes by 10 times, Braid said.

However, businesses were ordering less stock, due to lower consumer demand and having a higher level of inventory already on hand.

In the year to March, Mainfreight’s (MFT) volumes began dropping, with total air freight kilograms down 8 per cent and the number of sea freight twenty-foot containers down 7 per cent.

“We don’t know where that floor lies,” Braid said.

