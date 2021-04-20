Kiwi workers upbeat about their jobs and industry - survey

Survey shows realities of burnout among Kiwis, and confidence in the local economy. Photo / Getty Images

A new nationwide survey has found more than 50 per cent of New Zealanders believe their job and industry is secure following over a year of coronavirus pandemic disruption.

The research, commissioned by Sydney-based HR and payroll software provider Elmo, also found that 53 per cent of Kiwis are expecting a pay rise within the next year.

Despite the optimism among earning and job prospects, almost a fifth of workers feel that they are not working enough hours when reflecting on the past three months.

And, despite being in the throes of a global health crisis, almost a fifth of workers admitted to turning up to work feeling unwell.

The Elmo Employee Sentiment Report found that 40 per cent of New Zealanders have felt burnout in the past three months, with employees working in organisations of 2000-plus staff more likely to report burnout than those working in mid-sized organisations or small to medium-sized businesses.

"Generation Z" were found to be more likely to report burnout (59 per cent) when compared to other generations. Following "Generation Z", were "Millennials" at 52 per cent, "Generation X" at 31 per cent and "Baby Boomers" at 19 per cent.

Twenty-seven per cent of Kiwi workers reported feeling overwhelmed at work in the past three months, while 28 per cent said they had taken on more responsibility.

Elmo chief executive Danny Lessem said it was important that organisations had "an in-depth understanding of their workforce" to make sure their people were not being overwhelmed with the amount of work they need to do.

"It doesn't take long for an employee to go from feeling burnt out to feeling like they need a new job."

He said technology could be a saving grace for many organisation to get insights from their workforce to ensure they are making sensible resourcing decisions to reduce employee turnover and improve wellbeing.

Outlook for year ahead

New Zealand workers are largely hopeful for a pay rise over the next year, but most are not expecting a bonus for their efforts.

Fifty-nine per cent of workers said they were not anticipating a bonus anytime soon.

Remuneration was cited as the key concern for New Zealanders when seeking a new job, followed by flexible and remote working options and the stability of the organisation.

Seventy per cent of Kiwis said better technology would assist them in their role, while three quarters added that they did not believe evolving technology would result in their job being automated in the next five years.

Lessem said findings showed that workers were not afraid of technology in the workplace and that employers needed to consider this as it would help them to do their jobs better.

"Employers need to help their employees be as productive and efficient as possible. In many cases, technology can help remove the tedium in a person's role so they can focus on the work that delivers real output."