Kiwi-founded ad agency Special Group wins ANZ Australia account

Special Group is making a name for itself around the world. Photo / Supplied

3 May, 2021 02:33 AM 2 minutes to read

An advertising agency founded in New Zealand has claimed the creative advertising account of one of Australia's largest banks.

The Herald understands that the Australian office of ad agency Special Group, which was founded in Auckland in 2008, claimed the account after a pitch dating back to July 2020.

This is a major coup for the Kiwi founders, and comes off the back of a strong patch for the agency.

At time of writing, ANZ had a market capitalisation of AU$81.78 billion, making it the fourth most valuable bank in the country.

Special Group will take over from TBWA Melbourne, which has held the account since 2011.

The local arm of ANZ will remain with TBWA Auckland.

This news comes only a few weeks after the Herald reported that Special Group's Auckland office had claimed the Kiwibank account in this market.

Interestingly, Special Group's Auckland office also holds the account of Australian telco Optus - an indication of the strong reputation the agency enjoys across the ditch.

Special Group has outlined bold global intentions, launching in the US market last year despite the impact of Covid-19.

The US office, based in Los Angeles, currently counts Uber Eats among its list of clients.

The Herald has approached both ANZ and Special Group for comment.