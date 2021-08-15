Kaupapa Companies: The Ngawha Springs story

Beaumyn Wihongi tells Astley Nathan about Ngawha Springs' long history. Video / David Schaaf / Jed Bradley

NZME's Astley Nathan, who has recently started his own te reo Māori journey, is on a mission to showcase the unique kaupapa or principles that are integral to Māori businesses. In part 2 of this series, Astley travels to Kaikohe to catch up with Beaumyn Wihongi on the evolution of Ngawha Springs.

"It's a healing place. It's a taonga or treasure gifted from our tupuna (ancestors)."

On the left, Ngawha Springs as it is today and on the right, the entrance as it was before the recent refurbishments. Photos / Pamela Wade and Peter De Graff

That's how Beaumyn Wihongi describes Ngawha Springs, nestled in the heart of Te Tai Tokerau five kilometres east of Kaikohe, Northland.

The springs belong to the Parahirahi Ngawha Wairiki Trust and are run by 11 trustees who are direct descendants of the original 11 tupuna owners of the land.

Their creation story speaks of the water being the unborn child of Papatuanuku, Ruamoko, moving about in the womb that creates this thermal activity.

"Of course, a lot of the pools here were used traditionally as a place where women after giving birth would find relief. In a modern-day context, it's more about using that Korero (narrative) to help heal a lot of the sick, says Wihongi, who co-chairs the Trust.

Ngawha springs has a long history of being a restorative and healing place to visit. The people of Ngāpuhi have attended the natural springs to replenish their wairua (spirit), alleviate the sensation of pain and repair common ailments for many years.

Locals enjoying the waters at Ngawha Springs circa 1893-1903. Photo / Northland Age / Supplied

Each of the pools has its own unique characteristics and healing properties with different temperatures, colours and minerals.

Wihongi talks of the importance of following the narrative that his ancestors have passed down to him. "It's not about taking from the springs, it's about giving back".

It's a great way to reflect and look at many aspects of our own lives.

Ngawha Springs recently underwent a major restoration, funded through the Provincial Growth Fund, which allocated $1.79 million.

"This project has the potential to further build the Mid-North's total visitor market and provide employment for up to 30 people, while delivering benefits to the local community through enhancing an important local landmark," former Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis said in March 2019.

Now that the pools have been refurbished the trust invites more people to experience the healing environment and wairua of Ngawha Springs.

Former Minister Shane Jones checks out the famous bulldog hot pool at Waiariki Ngawha Springs. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Visitor numbers jumped from 3500 to more than 7000 per month after the springs were renovated.

"All the thoughts and the ideas that have gone into making this a reality started 30 years ago," Wihongi says.