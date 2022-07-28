Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Kamahl Santamaria saga: Why TVNZ news boss Paul Yurisich had to go - Damien Venuto

5 minutes to read
What’s behind constant bus cancellations, more on the Kamal Santamaria saga and how Kiwis are being impacted by the cost of living in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

What’s behind constant bus cancellations, more on the Kamal Santamaria saga and how Kiwis are being impacted by the cost of living in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Damien Venuto
By
Damien Venuto

Front Page Podcast Host

OPINION

The rapid capitulation of Kamahl Santamaria's tenure in New Zealand offers a sharp rebuke to a media industry that has a long and cosy history of shoulder tapping mates for gigs.

The fiasco has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.