Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Juha Saarinen: In search of lost stories in the vast world wide web

Juha Saarinen
By
5 mins to read
Can ChatGPT and Bard summarise older stories? Photo / Alex Cairns

Can ChatGPT and Bard summarise older stories? Photo / Alex Cairns

OPINION

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins went to China and ended up in a selfie with the superpower’s ambassador to New Zealand, Wang Xiaolong, who mentioned the waharoa that was gifted as part of the 2010

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business