Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jobs ads at record levels, squeeze on labour market - Seek

2 minutes to read
The Hospitality & Tourism industry has experienced a resurgence in advertised jobs. Photo / 123RF

The Hospitality & Tourism industry has experienced a resurgence in advertised jobs. Photo / 123RF

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

For the second consecutive month, employment marketplace Seek has seen the number of jobs advertised on its website hit a new record high.

The Seek NZ employment report for April showed job adverts were up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.