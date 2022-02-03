Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: US markets pulled down by poor results

7 minutes to read
Facebook parent company Meta has had a rough 24 hours. Photo / Getty Images

Facebook parent company Meta has had a rough 24 hours. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

New Zealand

The NZX 50 rose 0.4 per cent yesterday, continuing to recover after January's declines.
Mercury

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.