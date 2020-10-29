Jarden Brief: US market bounces back

New Zealand

Rising Covid-19 infections and lockdowns ramping up globally put pressure on global markets with the NZX50 down 0.5 per cent. A reasonable performance given the climate, as it rallied off its lows.

The worst-performing stock was retirement village operator, Oceania Healthcare, down 3.6 per cent, while ANZ and Air New Zealand fell 3.6 and 3.4 per cent respectively.

Skellerup AGM yesterday provided financial year 2021 npat guidance of NZ$30-$35 million, with the firm noting a strong start to the year. The stock was the top performer yesterday, up 5.4 per cent off the back of this news to close at $3.13.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare again had another excellent day as it rose 2.9 per cent to close just shy of $37.

Freightways rounded out the top three after it reported a strong trading update on its first quarter of the 2021 year. Their recovery post-Covid-19 lockdowns has experienced strong growth on the previous corresponding period (pcp).

Revenue (+35 per cent), ebita (+49 per cent) and npat (+43 per cent) are all up on the pcp. It was noted that the previous quarter was softer and did exclude Big Chill Distribution. However, this should not detract from a positive update, reflected in a strong market reaction as the stock rose 2.4 per cent.

International

At time of writing, the S&P500 was up 1.9 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial was up 1.4 per cent and the Nasdaq was up 2.5 per cent. Small stocks underperformed, with the SPX Midcap 400 up only 0.1 per cent.



Technology and Basic Materials were the best performing sectors, up 2.1 and 1.8 per cent respectively. Healthcare was the worst-performing sector on the day, down 0.9 per cent.

Commercial real estate investment company CBRE Group was the best performing stock in the index, up 12.0 per cent.



The result was driven by third-quarter announcement of earnings per share of US$0.73 per share. This was down from last years' third-quarter earnings of US$0.79 per share but significantly higher than the expected consensus of US$0.42 per share.

Online marketplace eBay was one of the worst-performing stocks on the market, down 6.6 per cent. The fall came despite reasonably positive results for their third quarter. Annual active buyers grew by 5 per cent to a total of 183 million. Revenue was also up 25 per cent to US$2.6 billion.

Asian markets:

The Shanghai Index was up 0.1 per cent and the Shenzhen index up 0.5 per cent. The Nikkei 225 was down 0.4 per cent.

The first details of China's latest five-year plan have been released with the document looking to transform China into a technological powerhouse.

The document emphasises the need for sustainable growth and the development of a robust domestic market.

China will seek to become self-reliant in the manufacturing of chips and innovate in the AI, 5G and Autonomous vehicle space. A need brought to the fore after the US attempted to choke off Huawei's chip supply.

Investors should assess some of the businesses that may benefit, as well as the businesses that may face additional competition. They should also assess whether they believe there is sufficient incentive to innovate within the Chinese system such that these latest plans will be realised.



Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold was down 0.6 per cent, trading at US$1867.7 per ounce. WTI Crude was down 4.0 per cent, trading at US$35.7 per barrel. The ten-year treasury yield was up to 0.82 per cent

Australia:

The ASX200 continued to slide yesterday, joining global markets overnight, as the US elections and evident lockdowns across Europe played on investor sentiment.

The ASX 200 was down 1.6 per cent, with larger cap indices outperforming across Australia. For a third day running Energy was the worst-performing sector down 2.9 per cent, followed by Consumer Discretionary and Info Technology down 2 per cent.

Consumer Staples continued to outperform the index only falling 0.4 per cent, with many looking for non-cyclical stocks due to the heightened volatility.

US short-seller Blue Orca fired a shot at Seek on Thursday, accusing the company that their Chinese counterparty Zhaopin posted fake jobs and revenue.

The short seller set a target price on Seek of A$7.20, a 69 per cent discount to the previous market close. The share price fell as much as 10 per cent before paring losses to be down 5.9 per cent and the company going into a trading halt.

California-based equity and credit giant Ares Management has reported to have made an indicate offer for AMP Limited. The offer is understood to give AMP a worth of more than A$4.4 billion and reports suggest due diligence has begun.

JB HiFi was sold off heavily, down 6.2 per cent, despite a solid 26.7 per cent jump in sales for their Australia business for Q1 FY21. The firm sought to temper expectations of its double-digit sales given they don't expect these to persist for the rest of the financial year.

The big four banks were sold off after ANZ posted a 42 per cent drop in cash profit, with investors seeing this as a signal that the other banks will likely follow suit.

Mesoblast has reported a US$28.2 million cash loss for September. The company are also awaiting approval of their Ryoncil therapy, with hope resting on the FDA. A process they believe will be drawn-out.

Coming Up Today:

Port of Tauranga and Tourism Holdings AGMs are today, as well as consumer confidence data to be released.

A number of Australian AGMs today including, Austal, Carsales.com, GWA Group, Huon Aquaculture, Integral Diagnostics, Japara Healthcare and Southern Cross Media.

