Jarden Brief: NZX shrugs off US election uncertainty

New Zealand

The S&P NZ50 was up 0.5 per cent on the day. Larger stocks continued to outperform with the S&P NZ10 up 0.7 per cent while the S&P NZ Small-cap index was flat.

Healthcare was the best performing industry, up 2.4 per cent, followed by Consumer Cyclicals, up 0.8 per cent. Industrials and Utilities were the worst performing sectors, each down 1.1 per cent.

Tourism holdings was the best performer, up 5.0 per cent. Casino operator Skycity Entertainment also performed well, up 3.2 per cent. Farming and aquaculture company Sanford was the worst performer, down 7.9 per cent. Payments solutions company Pushpay Holdings also continued its bad run, down a further 3.1 per cent.

Sanford (down 7.9 per cent) delivered a set of full year results that underwhelmed the market. Total revenue was $468.8 million, a 14% decrease on the prior comparable period. Net profit after tax was $22.4 million, down 46 per cent on the prior comparable period.

While a poorer comparable performance was expected, the business additionally experienced a poorer than expected wild catch performance in September and a lower value of salmon stock. These factors contributed to the negative surprise which the market punished yesterday.

The Labour Government has promised a $311 million package to assist the unemployed to get back into work. A "flexi-wage scheme" was floated, which would help employers hire people at risk of long-term unemployment. The program will be combined with a fast-tracking of infrastructure projects through the RMA process to speed up job creation.

International

Wall Street continued its election rally into Thursday as investors bet on a Joe Biden administration and a Republican-held Senate, who would block moves to raise corporate taxes and tighten regulation, particularly in the tech sector.

A divided Government spells great news for markets, with Tech-heavy stocks continuing to rally hard as investors rotate back toward growth, amid an increasingly likelihood of a divided government. At the time of writing, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft had all gained over 2.5 per cent, while Alphabet was up 1 per cent.

At the time of writing, the Nasdaq was up 2.4 per cent, the S&P500 had lifted 2.0 per cent and the Dow Jones had also jumped 1.8 per cent.

Materials and Tech were the two strongest sectors as they rose 4.3 and 2.7 per cent respectively.

AstraZeneca, the British pharmaceutical giant has also said it expects vaccine data to be available within eight weeks as it reported a solid rise in third-quarter earnings.

Asian markets:

The Asian markets continued to perform well, as the Nikkei (+1.7 per cent), Shanghai (+1.3 per cent) and Hong Kong (+3.3 per cent) indices all recorded strong gains.

Robust gains were seen from the tech sector across Asia as it followed the US markets the previous day. In Hong Kong, Alibaba shares were up 6.3 per cent, following the 7 per cent tumble it experienced on Wednesday after the news of Ant Group's IPO being suspended.

Chinese tech giant Tencent also saw its shares gain 6.2 per cent in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Ant's IPO delay may indicate lasting implications for Asian markets, as it could represent a global push to increase regulatory scrutiny on Technology stocks.

Ant has indicated it will be working through the regulatory concerns with the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Commodities:

At the time of writing, Gold moved higher up 2.7 per cent, trading at US$1948 per ounce. WTI Crude was down 1.5 per cent, trading at US$38.57 per barrel. The US ten-year treasury yield remained at 0.78 per cent.

Australia

The ASX extended gains in yesterday's trading, with its benchmark index rising another 1.3 per cent despite continued uncertainty around the US election result.



Heavyweight healthcare stock CSL led the Healthcare sector up climbing 3.5 per cent, while the slightly smaller Resmed (+3.6 per cent) and Cochlear (+2.1 per cent) followed the positive industry sentiment.



Australian tech stocks followed big gains on the Nasdaq Wednesday night, with Xero (+2.0 per cent) and Afterpay (+2.5 per cent) closing at historic highs. Financial market tech company Iress was the best performer in the sector, up by 7.2 per cent after reaffirming its full-year guidance.



Positive news from Flight Centre (+6.9 per cent) caused both itself and Webjet (+5.3 per cent) to rally, after its managing director announced that revenue for its businesses were almost back to breakeven - trading up 20 per cent during the month of September.



Major banks saw a bounce back from Wednesday's losses, despite NAB reporting a full-year profit 37 per cent lower than last year.



Treasury Wine Estates dropped 8.2 per cent as the market continued to digest the effect of Chinese restrictions on Australian wine imports. Fund manager Pendal was the second-worst performer of the index after Treasury Wine Estates, declining 6 per cent after its profit result did not live up to analyst expectations.





Coming up

The Federal Reserve are set to report their latest policy statement following a two-day long meeting, although with an uncertain election result, are likely to do all they can to bolster the economy.

October unemployment data is released on Friday in the US, with the median forecast being 7.6 per cent. If accurate this would be 0.3 per cent decrease on the previous period.

Australia

Australia's largest investment bank Macquarie Group is set to report its first-half earnings, while UK-based packaging company Amcor will release its first-quarter results.

