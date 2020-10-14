Jarden Brief: Kiwi company breaks $50 barrier on NZX

New Zealand

Mainfreight led the index to finish up +0.7 per cent, and significant volume was seen in yield stocks such as Meridian, Contact and Spark.

The logistics and freight company broke $50 for the first time in the stock's history after announcing expected first-half revenue of $1.6 billion at their investor presentation day - a significant 7.2 per cent increase. The firm also provided an expected net profit before tax figure of $102 million, which will be a 23.4 per cent increase on last year's first half.

Of the non-index stocks, ikeGPS was the biggest gainer rising 22.4 per cent after announcing a new contract with a Fortune 100 US utilities company. The contract will allow IKE to service an initial 250,000 assets out of the US company's total 10 million assets, and is expected to generate $750,000 for IKE's 2021 financial year.

Runner up of the day, Pacific Edge, surged by up to 15.4 per cent after confirmation that it will be added to the benchmark NZX 50 index, as well as the NZX MidCap index effective 21 October. The cancer diagnostics company will be replacing aged care operator Metlifecare, which will be removed subject to final Court Approval of their takeover scheme.



Another strong performer yesterday was Michael Hill, which rose by 12.4 per cent after reporting first-quarter performance ahead of market expectations. Although the headline group revenue figure was down 3.6 per cent, this was despite 44 Covid-related store closures – meaning existing stores performed unexpectedly well. Same-store growth of 7.3 per cent was led by the jeweller's Australian business (+12.5 per cent), although NZ (+4.7 per cent per cent) and Canadian (+5.9 per cent) stores also performed well.



Meanwhile, news for farmers and dairy pundits was the NZX announcement of the signing of an early-stage agreement with the Singaporean stock exchange to explore the listing of NZX's dairy derivatives on SGX's trading/clearing platforms to scale growth and liquidity.





International

At time of writing, the SPX500 was down 0.7 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial was down 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq was down 1.0 per cent. Basic Materials (+0.5 per cent) and Industrials (+0.4 per cent) were the only sectors that performed positively, while Consumer Cyclicals (-1.5 per cent) and Technology (-0.9 per cent) underperformed.

Tuesday's news that Johnson & Johnson are pausing their coronavirus vaccine trials appears to have been digested by the market, although long term optimism remains for a vaccine. Analytics company, Good Judgment, put chances of a vaccine being developed by next March at 47 per cent, up 5 per cent from Saturday.

Oil and Gas company, Concho Resources, was the best performer on the day, up 11.5 per cent. The company and many of its competitors benefitted from marginally improving oil prices.

Many banks featured among the worst performers as historically low rates put pressure on banking sector revenues. However, Former Wells Fargo CEO, Richard Kovacevich, noted that a vaccine and economic recovery will be particularly good for the banking sector.

Asian Markets:

The Shanghai Iindex was down 0.6 per cent and the Shenzhen index down 0.8 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 rose 0.1 per cent.

The UK's chief spy, Ken McCullum, has publicly commented about the need to "do more" to combat Chinese activities that threaten the intellectual property of British companies and universities. There is a particular concern about attempts to steal or sabotage research data in the race for a coronavirus vaccine.

Commodities:

Gold was up 0.5 per cent, trading at US$1902.7 per ounce. WTI Crude was up 1.7 per cent, trading at US$40.9 per barrel. The ten-year treasury yield was down to 0.71 per cent.

Australia

The ASX200 was down marginally after the day's trading, finishing at 6179.2, or down 0.3 per cent. Academic Services (+2.4 per cent) and Health Care (+1.2 per cent) were the best performing sectors, while Energy (-1.0 per cent) and Financials (-0.9 per cent) fell.

Payments solutions company, EML Payments, was the best performer on the day, up 11.3 per cent after it released an investor update highlighting revenue of AU$121.6 million - up 25 per cent from the previous year.

Location mapping service provider, Nearmap, also performed well, up 8.5 per cent. The company released a report emphasising the potential for growth in their presence in the North American market, as well as for synergies within their vertical business lines.

On the other hand, Flight Centre was the worst performer on the day, falling 7.7 per cent. A spike in Covid-19 cases in New South Wales raised the spectre of additional lockdown restrictions and the potential for more headwinds for the struggling airline industry.

What to look out for:

Six US companies are slated to IPO, including Jupiter Wellness Inc, and 24 companies will report earnings overnight, including Morgan Stanley.

Disclaimer: This Morning Brief has been prepared in good faith and reflects opinions and views at the time of publication, using external sources, systems and other data and information we believe to be accurate, complete and reliable at the time of preparation. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, correctness and completeness of that information, and will not be liable or responsible for any error or omission. This Morning Brief is not to be relied upon as a basis for making any investment decision. Please seek specific investment advice before making any investment decision. Jarden Securities Limited is an NZX Firm, a broker disclosure statement is available free of charge at www.jarden.co.nz. Jarden is not a registered bank in New Zealand. Full disclaimer available at: https://www.jarden.co.nz/limitations-and-disclaimer