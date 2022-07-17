The latest inflation figures due today, the label infectious disease experts want Monkeypox to avoid and hiding away from the press - why the All Blacks need to act fast in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Economists are picking inflation will have hit another new high when it is revealed today.

Stats NZ will released its quarterly Consumer Price Index for the three months to June at 10.45am.

But in rare good news for consumers the price of petrol has dropped overnight in Auckland.

The price of 91 has dipped below $3 a litre at several sites, with the Gaspy app showing a lowest price of $2.81 in Manukau.

The price of 95 octane fuel has also dropped below the $3 mark at selected service stations.

In the year to March the Consumer Price Index hit 6.9 per cent - the highest level seen in New Zealand since 1990.

The Reserve Bank forecasts for the year to June it will hit 7 per cent while economists range between 7.1 per cent and 7.3 per cent.

A briefing note from ANZ, picking 7.1 per cent flagged surging fuel prices - largely driven by uncertainty and sanctions flowing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine - as being the key inflation driver over the past three months. ANZ forecasters said fuel prices had risen 3.1 per cent in the quarter.

"Uncertainty remains high, with global commodity prices being buffeted by geopolitical developments, and trading-partner inflation continuing to surge. Domestic inflation risks are firmly on the upside, given still-high inflation expectations and an extremely tight labour market," ANZ said.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan, whose team is picking 7.3 per cent, hopes that this will represent the high watermark for inflation, but conditions are likely to be choppy for years.

"We think that will be the peak of it, but it looks very soggy over the next 18 months."

He said high levels of borrowing in the economy - by governments, businesses and households - limited potential growth, and without the expected recovery of the tourism sector this summer the economy would likely be heading into recession.

Outside this sector, Infometrics says, "the bulk of the economy will feel like it is going through a contraction anyway".

Kiwibank's chief economist Jarrod Kerr is similarly picking inflation to peak this quarter, but said even if were to reduce slightly towards the end of the year pain would persist.

"Transport costs are a big driver, and everyone's feeling the pinch from that: A rise in oil prices is like a tax on consumers. We've looked at our credit card spending on petrol, and the amount being bought has remained the same - it suggests everyone is spending a little bit less elsewhere.

"We're not picking a recession at this stage, but it'll be close."

Yesterday the Government announced it would extend cuts to fuel taxes, road user charges, and half-price public transport fares until the end of January next year.

The cuts, in place since March, take 25 cents a litre off the cost of petrol along with an equivalent reduction to road user charges (RUCs). The Government estimates the cut will take $11 off the price of filling a 40-litre tank, or $17 off a 60-litre tank and save public transport commuters $25 a week. Fuel is well over $3 a litre in most parts of the country.

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said the extension would give households "some certainty over the coming months in the face of volatile prices at the pump".

He said "cost of living pressures are making it tough for New Zealand right now".

In May unleaded 91 got as high as $3.15 per litre in central Auckland.