How Fonterra aims to milk Thai consumer market

Tourists and backpackers among a crowd at a Khao San Road night market in Bangkok. Photo / Witthaya Khampanant, 123RF

The hustle and bustle of one of Bangkok’s most popular fast-food outlets may feel a world away from a typical Fonterra farmer’s operation.

Yet KFCs all over Thailand use milk from New Zealand farms thanks to a recent custom partnership.

The key ingredient used is a cooking cream, from milk that is powdered, and then shipped to the Netherlands to be processed.

This specialised product, created for KFC but now spreading to other restaurants, makes Portuguese egg tarts – a permanent dessert item on the chicken outlet’s menu.

The egg tarts are just one example of Fonterra’s somewhat invisible efforts in Thailand to move milk into the country through its food service division.

And KFC is but one of 9,000 outlets Fonterra says it services in the kingdom.

