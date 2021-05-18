Website of the Year

How Covid-19 slashed air miles for sports animation pioneer

3 minutes to read
Sir Ian Taylor says Covid-19 forced his company, Animation Research Ltd, to develop technology to cover major sporting events around the world from its Dunedin office. Photo / Warren Buckland

Jane Phare
By:

Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Although Covid-19 threatened to decimate his business almost overnight, animation pioneer Sir Ian Taylor says world-first technology and a lower carbon footprint was the long-term result. Jane Phare reports.

Sir Ian Taylor says that in

