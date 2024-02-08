Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

How Christopher Luxon can clean up the Treaty Principles Bill mess - Matthew Hooton

By
6 mins to read
A look back at all the action we caught on video from Waitangi Day 2024.

OPINION

Paul Goldsmith has the job of cleaning up David Seymour’s race-relations mess.

The two have history, with Goldsmith humiliatingly surrendering to Seymour four times in Epsom without firing a shot.

Yet events are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business