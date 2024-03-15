Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

House building: NZ needs 125,000 homes in 5 years to meet high migration – Westpac

NZME.
3 mins to read
New Zealand will need 25,000 homes a year over the next half-decade to meet rising demand, Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod says. / Getty Images

New Zealand will need 25,000 homes a year over the next half-decade to meet rising demand, Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod says. / Getty Images

Westpac Bank says New Zealand will need to ramp up its house-building machine to about 125,000 homes over the next five years if it hopes to keep up with rampant migration and mitigate the post-pandemic

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business