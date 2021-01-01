Website of the Year

Hollywood's Margot Robbie, Kourtney Kardashian use Kiwi skincare brand

Businesswoman Emma Lewisham. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

An Auckland-based skincare brand has been catapulted on to the global stage after a feature in Forbes and becoming a staple in the bathrooms of some of the world's famous faces.

Emma Lewisham, created by

