Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Heavy traffic up in potentially good GDP sign, but ‘real’ recession still expected

John Weekes
By
4 mins to read
New Zealand's economy has entered a recession: Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann explains exactly what that means. Video / NZ Herald

Don’t bank on GDP stats giving you the best steer on the economy’s strength - because the real recession is yet to arrive, some economists say.

A lift in ANZ’s Truckometer heavy traffic index could

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business