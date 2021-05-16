Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

HeartLab: Peter Beck, Peter Thiel back young New Zealander's startup

5 minutes to read
HeartLab operations manager Conor Sutherland (left), Peter Beck and Heartlab founder Will Hewitt. Sutherland, who joined in February, is one of 10 staff hired after a $1.1m raise. Photo / Supplied

HeartLab operations manager Conor Sutherland (left), Peter Beck and Heartlab founder Will Hewitt. Sutherland, who joined in February, is one of 10 staff hired after a $1.1m raise. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

The US has Silicon Valley. New Zealand has Fia Jones' flat.

The Herald recently chronicled how the 21-year-old Jones had managed to corner Peter Beck as he attended an Auckland University event. The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.