Have advocacy ministries gone past their use by date? - Richard Prebble

By
5 mins to read
The people fighting for the Pacific in Aotearoa. Photo / Whakaata Maori.

OPINION

The Public Service Association claims the staff of the Ministry for Pacific Peoples is to be cut by 40 per cent. The union says: “The Government is after these savings

