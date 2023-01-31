Grand Chateau Tongariro to close permanently on February 5

The Grand Chateau Tongariro is not taking any new bookings for 2023 and 2024. Photo / Wikimedia Commons

By RNZ

The Grand Chateau Tongariro will close permanently from Sunday February 5.

The Chateau, located in the Tongariro National Park, has been in consultation with the Department of Conservation (DOC) regarding the renewal of its 30-year lease, which expired in April 2020.

As part of the hotel’s due diligence in preparing to renew the lease, it had specialists conduct site and seismic assessments as part of plans to renovate the building and surrounding infrastructure.

But the most recent seismic assessment found that underground shifts over time meant some of the hotel infrastructure no longer met current safety standards.

To ensure the safety of those the hotel the decision was made to close it.

The hotel employs 36 staff.

