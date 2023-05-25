Advertisement

Home / Business
Updated

Google NZ pays $870m fee to US parent, books $78m local revenue

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
The trend of increasing service fees has continued - and related issues raise question about Kiwi sending money to overseas parent companies. Photo / Getty Creative

Google New Zealand increased profit and revenue for 2022 - and also increased the service fee it pays to its US parent.

In 2019, the first year the company said revenue from NZ customers would

