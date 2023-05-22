Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Facebook NZ grows profit, pays $196 million to Irish associate of Meta parent

BusinessDesk
3 mins to read
Facebook's NZ arm paid a little more than $1m in tax last year. Photo / 123RF

Facebook's NZ arm paid a little more than $1m in tax last year. Photo / 123RF

Facebook New Zealand reported an improved profit for 2022, paying nearly $200 million offshore to the Irish subsidiary of parent company Meta.

The NZ business, which sells advertising for social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business