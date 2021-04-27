Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Francois Barton: Toxic workplaces need to change for employees' mental health

5 minutes to read
Companies exhaust workers with increased workloads until they require leave and/or counselling, then repeat the process - seemingly expecting a different outcome. Photo / Rido, File

Companies exhaust workers with increased workloads until they require leave and/or counselling, then repeat the process - seemingly expecting a different outcome. Photo / Rido, File

NZ Herald
By: Francois Barton

OPINION:

Imagine a business where live electrical wires dangle from the roof, and staff regularly suffer shocks and burns from coming into contact with them. In fact, they get hurt so often that a nurse

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.