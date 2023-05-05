Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fran O’Sullivan: Wild card entries complicate the trade game

Fran O'Sullivan
By
7 mins to read
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he hopes to join the CPTPP. Photo / AP

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he hopes to join the CPTPP. Photo / AP

OPINION:

If New Zealand politicians and trade negotiators have found the going tough in getting to the end game with the UK and EU on free trade deals, then look ahead to the hard calls

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business