Ford throws in its lot with Google - all of its cars will run on Android

Image / Ford

Ford and Google have inked a partnership that will see the automaker switching to Android for its "Sync" infotainment systems by 2023.

Future Fords will feature Sync systems that use Google Maps and Android's voice recognition, as well as opening up the platform to third-party developers.

Ford will also use Google Cloud to manage the reams of data streaming from its vehicles, and the two companies will collaborate "to create new experiences for customers".

The pair call it a first-of-its-kind partnership, that will also see Ford adopt Google Cloud and AI products to help it with manufacturing and supply chain management.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Ford-Google deal comes at a time when some governments and regulators are starting to ask questions about the power of Big Tech.

Last week, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission - which has a lawsuit in train against Google for alleged privacy breaches - issued a report warning against what it called the search giant's "remarkably dominant" position.

A spat over a bill that could see search engines being forced to pay for news saw Google threaten to pull out of Australia during a January 22 Senate hearing.

The front-foot ACCC could also potentially derail Google's purchase of Fitbit.

What the Google-GM deal means for iPhone owners?

In short - nothing

iPhone owners will still be able to connect their handset to a Ford for calling or music, and the company's cars will still support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

More partnerships on the way?

Hyundai shares went on a US$8 billion surge after the Korean company said on January 8 that it was in talks with Apple on developing a self-driving electric car.

The Korean company put out a revised statement just 30 minutes later, saying it was one of several automakers in talks with Apple.

A few hours later, a third version of the release had watered things down to a general statement that Hyundai was in "early stage" talks with several un-named potential partners about an autonomous EV.

In December, a Reuters report, based on an apparently leaked document and statements from unnamed insiders, said Apple planned to produce a self-driving electric car by 2024, complete with "next-level" battery technology that would offer a long-range at low cost.