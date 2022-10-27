Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fairer future or recipe for disaster? Restaurant Association kicks up stink on fair pay agreement

John Weekes
By
5 mins to read
Fair Pay Agreements to become law after heated debate. Video / Parliament TV

Fair Pay Agreements to become law after heated debate. Video / Parliament TV

The tyranny of the minority and a disaster in waiting, or a milestone in the fight for a fairer future?

It only passed into law yesterday, but the Government's Fair Pay Agreements Bill has already

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business