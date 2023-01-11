Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Failed Canterbury house builder forecast to cost creditors more than $1m

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
The residential construction sector is under pressure. Photo / file

The residential construction sector is under pressure. Photo / file

Creditors of an insolvent Canterbury house-building and renovation business have been projected to lose more than $1 million after the company went under.

ACC, a council, telco, an energy provider, a roofing business, building material

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business