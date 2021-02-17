Facebook v Australia: Anger erupts over tech giant's news ban

Australians woke this morning to the news that Facebook has banned local news from the popular social media platform.

The tech juggernaut's shock decision was made in response to a proposed new media bargaining law, with Australia's federal government pushing forward with a plan to force social media giants to pay for news content.

But in a lengthy statement shared by the company this morning, Facebook revealed that instead it would bar Australian news sites from sharing content on the platform.

It means Australian users can no longer view or share local articles, while international Facebook users are also restricted from seeing Australian news.

Facebook's move has prompted calls for a boycott of the platform, with many slamming the decision as a bullying tactic designed to punish its Australian audience.

Within moments of the announcement being made public, Australian news sites, journalists, interest groups and everyday readers alike began voicing their fury.

Facebook's shock decision was made in response to a proposed new media bargaining law in Australia. Photo / AP

International media organisations have also reacted to the stunning development, with the BBC, CNBC, the New York Post and the Financial Times just some of the global sites to report on the news.

Reset Australia, a global initiative working to counter digital threats to democracy, also condemned the call.

"Facebook blocking news in the middle of a pandemic, when accurate information is a key plank of the public health response, really tells you all you need know about how much Zuckerberg cares about Australian society and cohesion," executive director Chris Cooper said in a statement.

"Facebook is telling Australians that rather than participate meaningfully in regulatory efforts, it would prefer to operate a platform in which real news has been abandoned or deprioritised, leaving misinformation to fill the void.

"The difference between information and misinformation and the value of the news to the functioning of democracy doesn't matter to Facebook. Regulation is an inconvenient impost on their immediate profits - and the hostility of their response overwhelmingly confirms regulation is needed."

Cooper added that Facebook was already rife with misinformation, and that it would likely increase now.

"Social media has supercharged conspiracy theories and misinformation, pushing some people into echo chambers where false information is all they see," he said.

"The absence of news on the platform will only compound the echo chamber effect."

News.com.au readers have also shared their outrage over the move. Some vowed to boycott the platform, and instead to visit news sites directly.

"If you needed another reason to shut down your Facebook account, there it is," one reader said, while another wrote that "Facebook needs to be held to account for their actions", and another claimed that "we are in the era of censorship and restricted information".

Several media identities have also weighed in on the scandal.

Not that we are bullies or anything. https://t.co/wM4rjO0GBb — Katharine Murphy (@murpharoo) February 17, 2021

Facebook when its platform is a driving force for genocide vs Facebook when it faces possible regulation pic.twitter.com/XrA8uHzuDY — Max Fisher (@Max_Fisher) February 17, 2021

Facebook has removed the @BOM_au page amidst the shutdown of Australian news pages, and on a day with flooding rain in QLD and catastrophic fire danger in WA. Warnings need to get to as wide an audience as possible as a matter of safety. Shocking. — Nate Byrne (@SciNate) February 17, 2021

australia — get ready for your facebook experience to be filled with nothing but dangerous misinformation and disinformation.



they’ve essentially just banned sharing real, external news on facebook in australia.



this is terrifying — https://t.co/h6vU0Jyw4A — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) February 17, 2021

Meanwhile, attention has started to turn to what Facebook will actually look like without news, with some Australians expressing their horror at boring Facebook feeds filled with fake news, unhinged conspiracy theories and endless pictures of their friends' brunches.

It was a view voiced by federal MP Rebekha Sharkie on ABC TV today, with the politician claiming the site was fast becoming passe.

"Look, I guess we're a small market in Australia and I guess Facebook feels that they can flex their muscles," she said.

"Ultimately, I think they would have to be very careful that they don't become irrelevant. We can all only look at so many funny cat videos.

"People mainly get their news content from Facebook or other services and I think people will perhaps look at other platforms if Facebook aren't willing to share."

Facebook without newspic.twitter.com/B1PtKF0H70 — Mark Humphries (@markhumphries) February 17, 2021

Without the news being posted on Facebook, where else can I watch randos rabidly attack each other as a course of the day? Twitter just doesn't have that oomph. — Andrew McVittie (@Andrew_McVittie) February 17, 2021

Without actual news on facebook (Australia), disinformation will run freeeeee. Keep an eye on your parents, folks. — Maddie Duke (@maddieduke) February 17, 2021

New Zealand man attempts to post an Australian article to his Facebook feed https://t.co/YYv4Vv8k3S pic.twitter.com/PrzzYpROVc — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) February 17, 2021

The ban has also impacted non-news platforms, with Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus claiming that Facebook had blocked access to the ACTU website.

"We are not a news organisation. Australian workers can not now find out about their rights at work via @Facebook," McManus said in a tweet.

"This is disgraceful and needs to be reversed immediately."

Facebook's wide-reaching ban had also removed posts from Victoria Police, the Bureau of Meteorology and state health departments on Thursday morning.

State health departments have been cut off Facebook in the middle of a pandemic. @10NewsFirst pic.twitter.com/wylX7UfIJa — Chloe Bouras (@ChloeBouras) February 17, 2021

Well Facebook that's a rather wide definition of news that won't backfire at all. pic.twitter.com/5y7rWGTz4C — Robert Potter (@rpotter_9) February 17, 2021