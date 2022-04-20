Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Exporters on alert as China's Covid lockdowns impact supply chains

4 minutes to read
Maersk still offering two direct NZ-Shanghai services. Photo / File

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

Shipping giant Maersk says its running low on 40ft refrigerated containers in New Zealand, as our primary industries keep a close watch on the impact of Shanghai's Covid lockdown on exports.

Maersk said its New

