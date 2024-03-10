Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Europe faces ‘competitiveness crisis’ as US widens productivity gap

Financial Times
5 mins to read
An employee straightens displays at a store in Clifton, New Jersey, earlier this year. Some economists argue the US is growing faster than the eurozone in part because its population is younger and working longer hours. Photo / Seth Wenig, AP

An employee straightens displays at a store in Clifton, New Jersey, earlier this year. Some economists argue the US is growing faster than the eurozone in part because its population is younger and working longer hours. Photo / Seth Wenig, AP

The US has widened its productivity lead over Europe, sparking fears in the EU that it faces a “competitiveness crisis” as policymakers call for greater public and private investment.

New data released on Friday showed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business