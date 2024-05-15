Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ sharemarket falls to six-month low - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
The Warehouse, decreasing 3c or 2.48 per cent to $1.18, was one of three stocks to hit new all-time lows.

The Warehouse, decreasing 3c or 2.48 per cent to $1.18, was one of three stocks to hit new all-time lows.

The New Zealand sharemarket plunged to its lowest level in six months as the weak economy continues to dampen investors’ appetite.

After a steady morning, the S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply in the afternoon and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business