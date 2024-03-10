Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Elon Musk has a giant charity — its money stays close to home

New York Times
16 mins to read
The Rocket Bar in Brownsville, Texas, is one of several new nightlife establishments that received funds from the Musk Foundation's initiative to revitalise downtown. After making billions in tax-deductible donations to his philanthropy, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX gave away far less than required in some years and what he did give often supported his own interests. Photo / Meridith Kohut

The Rocket Bar in Brownsville, Texas, is one of several new nightlife establishments that received funds from the Musk Foundation's initiative to revitalise downtown. After making billions in tax-deductible donations to his philanthropy, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX gave away far less than required in some years and what he did give often supported his own interests. Photo / Meridith Kohut

Before March 2021, Elon Musk’s charitable foundation had never announced any donations to Cameron County, an impoverished region at the southern tip of Texas that is home to his SpaceX launch site and local officials

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business