Home / Business / Economy / Employment

Election 2020: Economists pick the tough policies that NZ really needs

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read
Vote2020

There's not much good to be said about the events of this year, but if they provide impetus for improving our economy and dealing with some of its underlying structural problems, that would be a silver lining.

Never waste a good crisis, as the saying goes.

Both major political parties say they plan to grow the economy out of Covid debt.

But while there is broad consensus about the need to improve productivity and grow higher value sectors like technology,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Employment