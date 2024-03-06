Voyager 2023 media awards
Do firms have honest dealings with politicians? Start-up Openly launches disclosure platform

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
The app will ask if companies engage any consultants to lobby the Government, and if they make political donations, among other questions. Photo / Getty Creative

Are businesses behaving ethically as they interact with the Government, and push for policy changes?

Openly, which launched today, aims to champion corporate integrity, and honest dealings with politicians, by publishing firms’ responses to 14

