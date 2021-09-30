Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Dire straits: Lockdowns, shipping woes forcing NZ manufacturers to look offshore

10 minutes to read
NZ's self-congratulation over Covid response misses supply shock we are paying for now. Photo / Supplied

NZ's self-congratulation over Covid response misses supply shock we are paying for now. Photo / Supplied

By:

Herald business writer

New Zealand export manufacturers are thinking about shifting more operations offshore because our lockdowns and shipping difficulties are costing them international customers and income.

Overseas customers have "little sympathy" for New Zealand manufacturers which can't

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.