Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Diana Clement: How to survive the financial stress of Christmas

4 minutes to read

Don't let over-spending spoil Christmas. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald

The holidays can be very tough on your finances. The bonus is that you have time on your hands to invest in sorting the mess out.

Certain aspects of your finances come into sharp relief

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.