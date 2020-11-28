Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Diana Clement: How to have a cost-effective Christmas

4 minutes to read

Christmas doesn't have to mean you spend up large. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Diana Clement

Black Friday is behind us already and Christmas season is in full swing. There's still time to sidestep your bank balance being drained totally by Santa and his evil helpers.

Don't get me wrong. I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.