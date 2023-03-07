Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Dellwyn Stuart: Persistent pay gaps show we need to make a promise for working women of the future

By Dellwyn Stuart
3 mins to read
Gender pay gaps in the tech industry are having distressing consequences, Dellwyn Stuart says. Photo / Dean Purcell

Gender pay gaps in the tech industry are having distressing consequences, Dellwyn Stuart says. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION:

I think many of us have come to understand how pay gaps came about.

Being the main breadwinner was the role of the man of the house, while the woman took on caregiver roles.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business