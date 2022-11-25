Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Danone’s $30m biomass boiler for Balclutha dairy plant now fully commissioned

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Danone's manufacturing facility at Balclutha. Photo / Supplied

Danone's manufacturing facility at Balclutha. Photo / Supplied

French food group Danone has flicked the switch on a new $30 million biomass boiler for its Balclutha dairy plant.

The company says it is New Zealand’s first dairy spray drying plant powered exclusively by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business