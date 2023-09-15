Voyager 2023 media awards

Dairy giant Fonterra set for record-breaking $1 billion-plus profit

Jamie Gray
By
5 mins to read
Fonterra is heading towards a record profit.

Dairy farmers suffering from sub-par milk prices will have some relief in the form of what is expected to be a record profit and dividend from Fonterra next week, boosted by protein and cheese prices.

