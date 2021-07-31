Voyager 2021 media awards
Dairy farmers sell: 'We didn't feel proud to be farmers anymore'

10 minutes to read
Andrew McLeod says an estimated $700,000 in compliance and regulations costs played a part in his exit from dairy farming. Photo / George Novak

Carmen Hall
By:

Multimedia journalist

''Staring down'' a $700,000 barrel of compliance, regulation and other costs proved to be the last straw for Welcome Bay dairy farmer Andrew McLeod.

In May 2020, he sold up and walked away from dairying

