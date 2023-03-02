Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Crown agency NZGCP on investment committee member’s tweet calling China an ‘enemy state’

Chris Keall
By
2 mins to read
Matt Ocko speaks at a TechCrunch event in San Francisco in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Matt Ocko speaks at a TechCrunch event in San Francisco in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Crown agency New Zealand Growth Capital Partners says a front-foot tweet about China by a member of its investment committee, Matt Ocko, was in a personal capacity.

NZGCP invests money from the $300m Elevate Fund

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business