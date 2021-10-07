Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Tourism Export Council says sector at tipping point

3 minutes to read
Tourism was NZ's biggest foreign exchanger earner before the pandemic. Photo / Suppiled

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Unless firm plans for border re-opening are released in weeks, says the Tourism Export Council, this country risks being off the map for visitors for up to two years.

Members are at "tipping point", and

