Covid 19 coronavirus: Warehouse Group forecasts bumper first-half profit

The Warehouse Group has upgraded its profit forecast for the first-half of the new financial year, saying its expects to make a profit of more than $90 million.

In a trading update to the market, the retail chain said its original of expectation of $70m net profit after tax for the six months to January had been upgraded to more than $90m after a bumper trading period over Christmas, Boxing Day and the New Year period.

"Due to continued strong trading through the week leading up to Christmas and over the Boxing Day and New Year period, and revised expectations for trading in January, the group has upgraded its guidance of adjusted NPAT for the half year," the company said.

The group, which operates The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming and Torpedo7 stores, expects its gross margin for the half-year will be up circa 170 basis points.

It said it expects its cash position for the half-year to be better than its FY20 year-end total of $168m.

The Warehouse repaid the $68m it received in Government wage subsidies in December after it came under fire from unions, commentators and some politicians, including the Prime Minister, for taking the money, proceeding to lay off staff then reporting a full-year profit of $44.5m.

The group said it had made the decision to repay the subsidies after experiencing strong trading in the lead-up to Christmas.

Without the subsidy, the company would have made a loss of just over $4m.

First-quarter sales for the group increased by 6.3 per cent and now stand up 6.6 per cent year-to-date compared to the same period last year - better than what the grouped had expected.

Full-year guidance and the group's half-year financial results will be released in March.

Shares in The Warehouse are up 4c, or 1.45 per cent, to $2.70 so far today.