Covid-19 coronavirus: The iPhone poster scanning hack the team of 5 million needs to know

We're currently being reminded that the "Team of 5 Million" is more like the "Team of Can't Be Stuffed" when it comes to poster scanning.

For Saturday, January 23, only 286,646 people scanned at least one QR code poster, according to Ministry of Health statistics.

But with the Northland outbreak, scanning matters more than ever - and it's a good time to remind people of an iPhone hack first highlighted by Dr Michelle Dickinson (aka Nanogirl) earlier this month.

Once it's set up, you can start NZ Covid Tracer, ready to scan an app, with two taps to the back of your iPhone.

I've set it up, and it works even though my iPhone's case.

Watch Michelle's video below for how to set it up - and make frequent use of pause - or use this step-by-step guide from our friends at Tech Advisor (if you get stuck right at the start, pull down from the middle of your iPhone's screen to make the search bar appear, then type "Shortcuts").

While scanning in with the @covid19nz tracer app is important for contact tracing, having to open the app every time can feel like a chore. To make scanning in a breeze I've been using this iPhone double tap hack that's super simple to set up and even easier to use! pic.twitter.com/XMeXo8wzRb — Dr Michelle Dickinson (@medickinson) January 3, 2021

Yes, it's a multistep process, but it only takes a couple of minutes to set up - and then you'll be scanning QRs in a couple of seconds.

Such "back tap" shortcuts work with any model from the iPhone 8 onwards, as long as it's running iOS 14, click Settings > General > Software Update.

If you haven't already, it's a good idea to upgrade to iOS 14 - the latest version of the free software that runs your iPhone - because you need it to enable the NZ Covid Tracer app's new Bluetooth feature (which tracks who you've been in contact with, while posters record where you've been; it's important to use both features).

Apple lets you use the new back tap to set up two short cuts - one a double-tap, the other a triple tap.

So once you've set up your NZ Covid Tracer back tap shortcut, you can follow the same steps to set up a one for another regular function, like taking a photo or a screengrab.