Top women share the secrets of their success

Jane Phare
By
NZ Herald
12 mins to read

To mark International Women's Day, Jane Phare talks to six women about their experiences in business and in life, about building confidence, speaking out and battling with imposter syndrome.

What struck me about these six high-achieving women was how candid they were, and how willing they were to pass on advice that might help and inspire younger generations of women coming through. Most admitted to hearing that inner voice that says, "Really? Do you think you're up to it?"

