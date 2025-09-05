Premium

Zuru nappy trial: How a dispute over diapers erupted into ‘all out war’

Matt Nippert
By
Business Investigations Reporter·NZ Herald·
16 mins to read
Zuru nappy trial: How a dispute over diapers erupted into ‘all out war’
Billionaire Nick Mowbray, former Tall Black Kirk Penney and Grant Taylor have all given evidence in the Zuru nappy trial.

The absorbing Zuru nappy trial, just concluded in the High Court at Auckland, pulled back a rarely pierced veil revealing the inherent tensions in start-up exits, the difficulty in defining “confidential” information, and the tricky dance suppliers perform with the grocery duopoly to boost their and supermarkets’ margins and deny

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save