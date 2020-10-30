Home / Business / Companies

Cowboy cannabis crowdfunding: Reining in weed's Wild West

Kate MacNamara
By
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Crowdfunding for medical cannabis companies is cowboy country and the sheriffs are few and far between, writes Kate MacNamara.

In late 2018, Greenfern Medicinal Marijuana was already touting an agreement to buy cheap power.

Director Tim Johnson put out a media release at the time, quoting himself copiously.

"Johnson said the company had secured an agreement with the power station operator that would see Greenfern's power usage billed at a significantly reduced commercial rate," the release read.

The upshot

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies