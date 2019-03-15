Home / Business / Companies / Construction

Exclusive: US billionaire's $50m golf course plan for NZ

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald
He's already spent an estimated $100 million creating one of the world's best golf courses in New Zealand. Now American billionaire Ric Kayne plans to spend a further $50m-plus developing two new public courses north of Auckland.

Kayne, working with Queenstown-based landscape architect John Darby of Darby Partners and world-class golf course designer Tom Doak, developed the private links-style, invitation-only Tara Iti course near Mangawhai, 80 minutes north of Auckland. It's the course where ex-President Barack Obama played

